Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

