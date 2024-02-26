Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prospect Capital worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 574,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.