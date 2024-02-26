MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
