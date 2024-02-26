MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.