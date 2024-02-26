Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.12. 550,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,956. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

