Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

STLD traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. 102,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

