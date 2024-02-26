Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 2,773,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.12. 768,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.