Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,426 shares of company stock worth $52,195,271 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $17.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,115. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.81.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

