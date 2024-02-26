Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $407.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

POOL stock opened at $387.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average of $361.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

