97,498 Shares in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 1.68% of SEP Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEP Acquisition Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of SEP Acquisition stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

