Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,355,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 144,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,069. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

