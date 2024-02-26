Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $45.74. 112,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

