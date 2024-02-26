Meteora Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADOC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Trading Up 18.4 %

ADOC traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,488. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

