Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 346,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $135.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

