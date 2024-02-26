Meteora Capital LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DECA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.