Meteora Capital LLC Sells 16,791 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Meteora Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 4.83% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

