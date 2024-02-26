Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 5.86% of Keyarch Acquisition worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYCH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 403,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,678. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

