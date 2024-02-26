Meteora Capital LLC Grows Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

CPTK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

