Meteora Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,589,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 13.16% of Complete Solaria as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

Shares of Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

