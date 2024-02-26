Meteora Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Generation Asia I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.96. 39,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

