Meteora Capital LLC Sells 12,790 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 2.13% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNVT. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FNVT stock remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.