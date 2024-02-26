Meteora Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

Meteora Capital LLC cut its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition I stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.17. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

