Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 2,408.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,072 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,475 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,781. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

