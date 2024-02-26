Meteora Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTN. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 690,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MNTN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.