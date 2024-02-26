Meteora Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Meteora Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Price Performance

Evergreen stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 million and a P/E ratio of 40.25.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.