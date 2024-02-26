TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 11.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 3,658,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,197,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

