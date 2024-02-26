O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $106.50 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

