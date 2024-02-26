Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $34.05. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 227,741 shares.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 698,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

