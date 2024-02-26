Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 759,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,660,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVI. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
