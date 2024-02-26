Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

