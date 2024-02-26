Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $531.45 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $535.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.80 and its 200 day moving average is $432.84. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

