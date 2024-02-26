Meteora Capital LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the quarter. L Catterton Asia Acquisition makes up approximately 2.8% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 5.36% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,284,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LCAA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 107,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,642. The firm has a market cap of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.75 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.