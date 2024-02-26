O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,349 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,349 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $80.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.