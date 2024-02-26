O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,056.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,723,970 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.