Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,248 shares during the quarter. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCAA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

