Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 292% compared to the average daily volume of 661 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,891. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

