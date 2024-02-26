2,431 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.19. 54,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,490. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $267.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

