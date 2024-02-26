Meteora Capital LLC Acquires 173,883 Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,883 shares during the period. Magnum Opus Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned 4.80% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPA. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $67,147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 76.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 540,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 233,480 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 618.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 414,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,913. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

