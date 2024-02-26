McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $984,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

