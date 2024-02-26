Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,342,826. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

