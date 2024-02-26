MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,548. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.83.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

