Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MDGL traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.50. 282,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.94.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $23,100,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

