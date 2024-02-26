CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.10 million and $3.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,872.86 or 0.99174455 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00202335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05216064 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,331,249.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

