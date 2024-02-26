Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after acquiring an additional 708,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

