MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 190,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,608. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.