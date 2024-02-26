Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $165,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,516,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

