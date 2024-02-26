21,747 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

USRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.75. 40,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,785. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

