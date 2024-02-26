MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 0.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Generac by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Generac by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.