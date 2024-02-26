Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,094 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

