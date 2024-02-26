Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,187,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 330,076 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 621,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

