The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.9% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

